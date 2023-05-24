READING, Pa. - County detectives announced Wednesday that a group of drug traffickers using the U.S. Mail to send kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Pennsylvania have been identified and charged for their crimes.

In August of 2022, investigators discovered kilogram quantities of cocaine being mailed from Puerto Rico to Reading. Officials say a task force was then formed consisting of the Berks County Detectives, United States Postal Inspector’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations. The goal of the task force was to identify and apprehend those involved.

Throughout the course of the investigation, dubbed "Operation: Special Delivery," authorities uncovered a complex drug trafficking scheme and identified twelve principal subjects.

Officials allege these individuals engaged in a conspiracy to obtain, smuggle, transport, and distribute cocaine in the Berks County region for financial gain.

According to investigators, Jeffrey Ramos-Perez and his girlfriend, Jennifer Zerolo-Feliciano, ran the organization from Puerto Rico. Both were allegedly responsible for mailing the packages to Pennsylvania, where the other ten co-conspirators accepted the parcels and distributed the drugs locally. Police say the organization consisted of individuals from Reading, Puerto Rico, Hamburg, Hummelstown, Wyomissing and Philadelphia.

During their investigation, detectives and agents seized forty kilograms of cocaine from nineteen parcels destined for Berks County and the surrounding area. The street value of the cocaine is estimated to be approximately $4,000,000.

Jeffrey Ramos-Perez, age 22

Jennifer Zerolo-Feliciano, age 30

Cruz Lebron-DeJesus, age 42

Jeffrey Cedeno-Ramirez, age 41

Raquel Rivera- Maldonado, age 45

Jose Escobar-Camacho, age 39

Hector Luis Rosado-Ortiz, age 39

Javier Rosario-Bones, age 51

Rodrigo Fontanez-Cortez, age 43

David Arocho-Cortes, age 34

Grace Diaz-Rodriguez, age 29

Michel Diaz-Ramos, age 33

Officials say currently, 11 of the 12 suspects are in custody. Cruz Lebron-DeJesus is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Alert Berks County by calling (877) 373-9913

The defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.