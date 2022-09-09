READING, Pa. — A West Reading man was arrested on drug and firearm charges during the police search of his apartment.

Reading police, state police and members of the Berks County district attorney's drug task force on Thursday served warrants to search Viccasey Garcia's apartment in the unit block of North Sixth Avenue in West Reading as well as another residence in the 1800 block of Scindo Court in Muhlenberg Township.

The searches, authorities said, turned up a stolen .45 caliber handgun, approximately four pounds of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine, 160 grams of fentanyl, three pounds of marijuana, and cash.

Garcia, 35, was committed to the Berks County Jail. A judge set his bail at $200,000.