Firefighters in our area have had their hands full with brush fires.

They tell us high winds and lack of snow are to blame. Brush fires do happen at this time of year, but not usually like this.

Earl Township Fire Chief William Campfield said drier conditions seemed to have started brush fire season earlier this year.

It's a season that runs from March through May, he says.

"It's definitely been busier this year as opposed to others," said Campfield.

On Saturday, the fire department responded to a wildfire. They say a man was doing metal work and a spark started the blaze, threatening a nearby barn.

It is one of many wildfires reported across our area recently. Last week, firefighters battled a hillside fire in Muhlenberg Township. Police said fireworks caused some on Mount Penn.

"Ninety-nine percent of your brush fires seem to have some type of human interaction," Campfield said.

According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania saw a record number of wildfires this February alone, the most in that month in more than 80 years. They said a lack of snow is behind it.

Campfield showed 69 News a trail that crews can use to access an area around power lines, should fires break out around them. They have special vehicles for accessing these areas.

"Wind is a huge issue, obviously that's what's going to carry any burning embers into the wooded areas around you, into the grass around you," Campfield said.

The Exeter Township Volunteer Fire Department says they sometimes use rakes and shovels to dig the fire out. One of causes they said they encounter is from discarded cigarette materials.

"This is the hardest job in firefighting: woods firefighting, because we can't drag our hoses everywhere where these fires occur," said Dan Miller, of the Exeter Township Fire Department.

"As far as open burning with the conditions that exist as well the higher winds, you just want to avoid it," said Capt. John Christopher, of the Allentown Fire Department.