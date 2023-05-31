ROBESON TWP., Pa. - The month of May is ending on a dry note and as our meteorologists have been saying, this is the driest May on record in Berks County.

"We have a lot of berries on the plants but that's also a time when we need a lot of moisture," says Ed Weaver, owner of Weaver's Orchard.

This year moisture has been in short supply for these late spring/early summer crops at Weaver's Orchard in Robeson Township.

"Since it's been a month since we've had any significant rain, we've had to deliver all the moisture to these plants with the trickle irrigation," says Weaver. "This is one of the earliest years that I ever remember having to get irrigation on all of our crops."

They've been able to counteract the dry weather with the irrigation system they have in place, so people coming to pick the crops haven't noticed a difference, but Weaver says if the lack of rain persists it could become challenging.

Right now, the wells the farm uses are in good shape, but there is some concern about how long that will last if we don't see some rain soon.

"We've had times too where we've had to get the well drillers to come out and lower the level of the pump in the well," says Weaver.

One benefit to the sunny dry weather is it makes for sweeter fruit because the sunshine helps to develop the sugars in the fruit.

Weaver says the strawberries taste great and expects the blueberries, cherries and raspberries will be delicious in the coming weeks, but the heat can create other problems.

"Looks like we're coming into a couple days of really hot temperatures here," says Weaver. "The fruit is going to ripen more quickly and the soil is going to dry out more quickly so, we really need to try to stay ahead of the curve on keeping moisture to the plants."