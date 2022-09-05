Dry summer weather may take a toll on some Fall favorite crops like pumpkins, but local farmers are trying to stay optimistic.

In less than 3 weeks pumpkin season will officially be here, and local farmer Josh Grim says he's been waiting for this all year.

“I am definitely pumped up for this year, like I said we didn't really do a lot of capital improvements like in the past so we've been able to fine tune a lot of things.”

At Grim's Orchard and Family Farms, visitors will have the opportunity to pick pumpkins, go on hay rides and enjoy seasonal food favorites. And while there is still a lot to be done before opening day, weather conditions are a main concern around this time of year.

“This year as we all know we've just went through 7 to 8 weeks of pretty dry weather, fortunately we have a lot of irrigation including pipes and pumps in place. We grow 25 acres of mixed pumpkins there and we have free ponds and irrigation systems but our crop load is not as heavy as last year,” said Grim.

Farmers say Pumpkins usually grow to a full size within 45 days but the dry weather has produced fewer this year. To combat this, Wilcox Farms in Boyertown is planning to bring in a wagon of pre-picked pumpkins for their customers.

“The biggest problem always is the weather, it's something that you can't control, with this year it has been a very hot year and not a lot of rain,” said Wilcox Farms Owner Steve Schultz.

Despite the weather, Grim says his staff will still be on hand to help families pick their vegetables, and to enjoy some fall treats and entertainment ahead of next week's opening.

“We're down to the wire here we're still getting signs up this week but I do believe this year we're going to be in better shape as far as being set up than before for opening day,” said Grim.