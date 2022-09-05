The dry weather we've had this summer may take a toll on some of fall's favorite crops like pumpkins, but local farmers are trying to stay optimistic.

Pumpkin season will officially get underway in less than three weeks, and local farmer Josh Grim said he's been waiting for it all year.

"I am definitely pumped up for this year," he said. "Like I said, we didn't really do a lot of capital improvements like in the past, so we've been able to fine tune a lot of things."

At Grim's Orchard and Family Farms in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, visitors will have the opportunity to pick pumpkins, go on hay rides, and enjoy seasonal food favorites. And while a lot must still be done before opening day, weather conditions are a main concern around this time of year.

"This year, as we all know, we've just went through seven to eight weeks of pretty dry weather," Grim said. "Fortunately, we have a lot of irrigation, including pipes and pumps in place. We grow 25 acres of mixed pumpkins there and we have free ponds and irrigation systems, but our crop load is not as heavy as last year."

Farmers said pumpkins usually grow to a full size within 45 days, but the dry weather has produced fewer this year. To combat this, Wilcox Farms in Douglass Township, Berks County, near Boyertown, is planning to bring in a wagon of pre-picked pumpkins for its customers.

"The biggest problem always is the weather," said Steve Schultz, the farm's owner. "It's something that you can't control. With this year, it has been a very hot year and not a lot of rain."

Despite the weather, Grim said his staff will still be on hand to help families pick their vegetables and to enjoy some fall treats and entertainment ahead of next week's opening.

"We're down to the wire here," Grim said. "We're still getting signs up this week, but I do believe this year we're going to be in better shape as far as being set up than before for opening day."