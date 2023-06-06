ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Diane Salks at Riverview Landscaping in Alsace Township said the business has operated for 50 years.

She tells 69 News she was not anticipating dry weather like what we've been having.

"We have never experienced anything like this," said Salks.

Salks said mowing crews have been working in York this week since there has been some rain there.

"After that's finished, we're not real sure what some of them are going to do," said Salks.

"We're trying push a lot of making sure people are watering their plants that are freshly planted because this drought is difficult," said Aleah Salks of Riverview Gardens and Gifts.

Tim Overley with Golden Oaks Landscaping in Brecknock Township said the business usually relies on spring showers. He said irrigation systems are not common in Berks County.

"Instead, we're having to put guys out there watering and doing some other things that aren't necessarily what we would have to do this time of year," said Overley.

One particular service is heating up.

"We do have a lot of landscape installations. We have hardscape crews, so they're thriving in this weather, you know, because we're not shutdown with rain and wet materials and things like that," said Overley.