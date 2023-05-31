READING, Pa. – This May was the driest May in Berks history, and that is keeping firefighters busy.
"We have dry conditions for an extended period of time," said Reading First Deputy Fire Chief Michael Glore. "That dries the fuel on the forest floor, and makes it very susceptible to rapid burning and moisture content is so low, that any fire that develops moves rapidly and spreads in any wind conditions."
It's not just May that's contributing to the low-moisture content. Glore says the dry conditions can be traced all the way back to winter with low snow totals.
Glore says his crew is seeing an increase in brush fires. They battled a blaze Wednesday on Mount Penn. He worries more fires could spark over the next couple days as temperatures soar and no rain is in the forecast.
Glore cautions against assuming brush and forest fires are the only concerns. These conditions are troublesome no matter where you live.
"Even in an urban area, we run the risk of an exterior fire spreading to occupied properties and causing significant damage," he said.
There are ways to reduce the chances of starting a fire.
"No open burning, that's key," Glore said. "Properly discard of any smoking material. Make sure it's properly extinguished in a proper container, things of that nature. Just be fire safety-aware as you would be within your own home, do so when you're out in Mother Nature."
Glore says don't just take Mother Nature into consideration, but think about the fire crews who have to fight fires.
"In the next couple of days as the temperatures warm, they're (brush fires) very debilitating for our personnel because typically they're working in elevations on ridge lines, significant embankment — stuff like that — so it can be very dangerous to them," he said.