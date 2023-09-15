SPRING TWP., Pa. - A popular chain offering doughnuts that are "customized before your eyes" is planning to open its first location in Berks County.

Duck Donuts, with a mission of delivering "smiles and warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts just the way you like," is coming to the Village Square Shopping Center in Spring Township.

The new shop will occupy a renovated space at 90 Commerce Drive, Suite 86 (next to Cloud Nine Café), and is expected to open in early 2024, according to Cassidy Funk, communications specialist with Duck Donuts.

"This will be our first location in Berks County which is super exciting!" Funk said.

The Cumberland County-based doughnut chain originated in 2007 with locations in Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Founder Russ DiGilio and his family would enjoy relaxing and fun vacations in the Outer Banks.

"But something was missing, there was no place to get that sweet staple of happiness, a warm, fresh donut!" a message on the business' website reads. "So, they decided to create their own which led to the first Duck Donuts opening in 2007."

Today, the chain has more than 125 locations worldwide, including regional locations in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County; Manheim Township, Lancaster County; and Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County.

Another new location is expected to open in 2024 in the Southmont Plaza, at 4403 Southmont Way, Suite 2 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.

The locally owned and operated shops can be found in 24 states along with international locales in Canada, Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Duck Donuts serves up vanilla cake doughnuts, containing about 210 calories each, which are fried in a soy-based shortening.

A wide assortment of combinations are available, and customers begin the customization process by selecting a coating: bare, cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, glazed or an icing (chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, peanut butter, maple, lemon or blueberry).

Next, they choose a topping: chocolate or rainbow sprinkles, chopped bacon, chopped peanuts, graham cracker crumbs, shredded coconut, Oreo cookie pieces or streusel.

Lastly, customers pick a drizzle: hot fudge, marshmallow, salted caramel, raspberry or any icing from above.

If you're unsure of what combination you'd like to try, Duck Donuts also features about two dozen "fan favorites," including "Bacon in the Sun" (maple icing, chopped bacon and salted caramel drizzle), "Coconut Island Bliss" (chocolate icing, peanuts and coconut), "S'mores" (chocolate icing, graham cracker crumbs and marshmallow drizzle), "Sunrise" (lemon icing and raspberry drizzle) and "The Boardwalk" (glazed icing, Oreo crumbles, powdered sugar, and vanilla drizzle).

About a dozen current seasonal doughnut offerings include selections "inspired by the colorful and fruity popsicle flavors you know and love," including fudge pop, ice cream sandwich, Key lime pie pop and rainbow pop.

There are also seasonal drinks, including original lemonade and strawberry lemonade.

Other menu highlights include doughnut breakfast sandwiches, doughnut sundaes, doughnut-topped milkshakes, specialty coffee and espresso drinks.