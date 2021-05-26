generic-ducks.jpg

READING, Pa. | Students and staff at Governor Mifflin elementary were in for a fluffy surprise, when a new kind of family entered the school. 

A duck and her ducklings wandered in to the Cumru Elementary building on Wednesday, school officials told 69 News. That particular building, they say, was facing an interior courtyard where they believe the mother duck laid and hatched her eggs.

Once the duck and her ducklings were ready to venture past the courtyard, school officials believe the fluffy family made their way into the building when janitors left doors to the yard propped open.

After their visit, a school custodian helped escort the duck family out of the building, and out to the nearby Rabbit Run Stream.

To see first hand the ducks who made their way to school, check out the Governor Mifflin School District's Facebook page.

