NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 409 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hamburg to near Lawn, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Reading, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Topton, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Bernville, Lyons and Lenhartsville. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 299. Northeast Extension between mile markers 53 and 61. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 24 and 58. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...60MPH