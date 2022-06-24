READING, Pa. - Baer Park in Reading is where kids will meet with organizers to take part in cleaning up their city.
"Kids are going to do what you do; they're not going to do what you say," says Stephan Fains, Director of Community Engagement at Berks Community Action Program.
Fains says he and several other groups who work with kids are showing young people through action how to take pride in where they live.
"That means changing the environment, changing the mentality," says Seleda Simmons, Executive Director of the Real Deal 610. "Yes, this is about the cleanup but it's bigger than that, it's about how do you want to be represented."
Saturday that means being part of a cleanup crew for Reading's dumpster day.
"If you have old stuff in your basement you want to get rid of, old furniture, you just bring it out and you can put it in the dumpster," says Ryan Bradley, Clean City Coordinator for the City of Reading.
There are restrictions on what's allowed in the dumpsters, but things that can't be disposed of, including electronics, can have a pickup arranged through the city's app or by calling 1-877-727-3234.
Restricted items include tires, used oil, household chemicals, paint, televisions, and/or appliances.
There are certain areas throughout Reading that are problem spots for dumping but the city says they're working on ways to address that issue.
An adopt a block program is set to roll out in early July and the city is working on an illegal dumping campaign right now.
"I believe that it's all about education," says Bradley. "You know part of my job is educating the community on how they can get rid of stuff."
The dumpsters will be at the below locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
- Baer Park – Tulpehocken & West Douglass St.
- Hampden Blvd. & Perry St. (on Perry)
- Pendora Park- S. 18th & Forrest St.
- S. 6th and Laurel St. on S 6th St.
- Barbey's Playground, 200 Schuylkill Ave.
- McKnight & West Oley St.
- S 3rd & Spruce Sts.
- N 9th & Windsor Sts.
- N 11th & Pike Sts.
- Centre Park, 705-706 N 5th St. (Artifacts Bank Lot)
If you'd like to help with cleanup, you can meet at Baer Park at 447 W. Douglass St. in Reading on Saturday at 8 a.m.