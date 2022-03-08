SPRING TWP., Pa. — Helping Harvest has received a hefty donation to help those in need. Dunkin' representatives presented a $10,000 check to the food bank on Tuesday to help fight hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
You may have helped contribute to the donation, as a dollar was donated for each large coffee purchased from Thanksgiving Day through Dec. 10.
The donation will allow Helping Harvest to provide 100,000 meals to people in need throughout Berks and Schuylkill counties, according to officials.
"As we're seeing food prices rise, gas prices rise, our clients are relying on more food from us, so we're getting busier and busier," said Jay Worrall, Helping Harvest's president. "Food is expensive right now, so donations like this are really so helpful to us."
The Dunkin' Community Cruiser was on site to celebrate the donation.
Volunteers and staff were treated to free hot and iced coffee for their work.