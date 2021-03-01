Dunkin' donation to Helping Harvest
SPRING TWP., Pa. - Dunkin' has turned coffee into cash as part of the chain's ongoing effort to help fight hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties.

The Dunkin' Community Cruiser stopped by Helping Harvest in Spring Township on Monday, as company representatives handed over an $8,500 check to the food bank's president, Jay Worrall.

The donation comes from Dunkin's annual Roast Hunger campaign, which began on Thanksgiving Day and continued through Dec. 9. For every large cup of hot coffee purchased by DD Perks members, Dunkin's Philadelphia-area franchisees donated $1 to five regional food bank partners, including Helping Harvest.

This was the 10th anniversary of the Roast Hunger program. Since its start in 2011, the campaign has provided more than four million meals to local communities.

The donation comes at a time when Helping Harvest is spending more money to stock its shelves and supply more than 320 charitable partners -- food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and after-school programs -- with food. In 2020, Helping Harvest distributed 10.9 million pounds of food, almost 4.5 million pounds more than in 2019.

