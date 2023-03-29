This Women's History Month, 69 News is bringing you stories of women who are breaking down barriers and making a difference in the community.

69 News Reporter Grace Griffaton recently sat down with state Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz.

When there's a will, there's always a way: It's one of Cepeda-Freytiz's favorite mottos.

She heard it from someone she loved dearly. The proud daughter of immigrant parents keeps her late father's photo close by in her district office.

"I always like to look at this picture and remember my purpose," explained Cepeda-Freytiz.

She is encouraging other women to remember theirs.

"I want more women at the table, because representation does matter," she said.

Earlier this year, Cepeda-Freytiz got her own seat, becoming the first Latina to represent Berks in the Pennsylvania House.

"I never imagined in a million years that I'd be in this position, because, first, I've always hated politics, hated it, and the word politician always made me cringe," said Cepeda-Freytiz.

But 16 years ago, she took a major risk that changed her perspective. The soon-to-be businesswoman with zero business experience embarked on the journey of a lifetime, moving from New York to Pennsylvania to open Mi Casa Su Casa cafe to spend more time with family. She quickly gained more than she ever imagined.

"Being in that small space, enclosed space through the years, I've learned so much about my neighbors and my customers have become like family," she explained.

She says she also realized that politics does matter.

"'Oh my God. You're raising fees, and you're not asking us,'" explained the lawmaker.

In 2015, she decided to run for Reading City Council. She lost. Then, she failed to earn an appointment - repeat disappointments, but she didn't give up.

She eventually earned an appointment, became elected, and served as council president.

"I told you, 'Politics ... Yuck. Who's the president? Oh yeah, that's his name', but community involved," said Cepeda-Freytiz. "I think that's just been a vocation of mine."

She stays focused with help from her 19-year-old daughter, who always keeps her in check and her mother - the youngest of 14 children - who came to the United States, learned English, got her GED and became a businesswoman herself.

"She wanted to break the mold," said Cepeda-Freytiz.

She also looks up to other women accomplishing firsts.

"Kamala Harris. First female Vice President," she responded. "Our speaker. Our first female speaker Joanna McClinton."

She says she can't wait to see who fate brings to the White House.

"I am looking forward to a woman president," said Cepeda-Freytiz.

She says being the first Latina to represent Berks comes with a lot of pressure, and she isn't sure how long the journey will last, but while it does, part of her goal is to open doors for other women, and to work hard, so people never question women's capabilities.

"Empowered women empower women, so let's get to it, ladies!" she encouraged.

The sky is not the limit; she says it's only the beginning.