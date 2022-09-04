BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A more than half-century old tradition continued in Berks County on Saturday.

The 56th annual Duryea Day antique and classic car show brought out vehicles of all makes and models to the Boyertown Community Park.

The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles and the Pottstown Region Antique Car Club teamed up to host the event.

The show attracts restorers and collectors from all over the region, hoping to share their passion with others.

"I brought it here... I'm with a group of friends," said Paul Seward of Reading. "We're actually all in Pretzel City Street Rod Association, and we go around to various car shows and try to grow the club as well."

Duryea Day benefits the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles and helps continue its mission of collecting, preserving, and exhibiting Pennsylvania's transportation heritage.

Both Duryea Day and The Boyertown Museum began in 1965.