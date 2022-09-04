NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the
following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset,
Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Lehigh,
Monroe, Northampton, Upper Bucks, and Western Montgomery.
* WHEN...From this afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop
across the watch area from early this evening through tonight
and persisting into Tuesday morning. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2
inches per hour are possible. This may result in flash
flooding of urbanized and low lying areas despite recently
dry conditions across the area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
The show attracts restorers and collectors from all over the region, hoping to share their passion with others.
"I brought it here... I'm with a group of friends," said Paul Seward of Reading. "We're actually all in Pretzel City Street Rod Association, and we go around to various car shows and try to grow the club as well."
Duryea Day benefits the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles and helps continue its mission of collecting, preserving, and exhibiting Pennsylvania's transportation heritage.
Both Duryea Day and The Boyertown Museum began in 1965.
