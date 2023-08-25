Kihurani Gakuu's life was cut short at age 66, when authorities say he lost control of his car during time trials at the Duryea Hillclimb Race and slammed into a tree.

Gakuu's friend, Bryner Raudibough told 69 News, "He was really passionate about car racing and motor sports. I think he was really happy that he found a home in Berks County and the local sports car club."

Raudibough had plenty of stories to share about his dear friend. "We're all mourning the loss and will probably never get over it," he said.

Raudibaugh met Gakuu in the early 1980s. They bonded over their love of Fiats.

Gakuu had just arrived in America.

"His story was, he came from Kenya, East Africa. And early on, he picked coffee," he said.

Gakuu would later own his own coffee company. Kutztown University and his desire to obtain a college degree is what landed him in the Berks area.

As Raudibaugh and Gakuu's friendship grew, so did their passion for car racing.

"He was doing the thing that he loved the most, the only sport that he ever knew with his friends," said Raudibaugh. "It is unfortunate, I think he's with us right now. He'll be right outside his soul all the time."

He's being remembered for his kind soul. "He was always doing the best that he could in his life, just always staying positive, never an unkind word, always welcoming to anything that was ever his, shared his family with me."

Raudibaugh says his friend was a tall man, with a huge smile, and relaxed demeanor.

He said, "You have a friend that you probably talk to a couple times a year and when they pass on, they don't leave your memory, they are just constantly with you."

Raudibaugh says the memory of Gakuu will never leave his mind.