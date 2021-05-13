EAST LAMPETER TWP., Pa. | A summer staple is returning, as Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County marks the start of its season this Saturday.
"It's funny, because during normal circumstances an amusement park is considered an escape from reality," said park spokesman Jeff Eisenberg. "But during COVID times, during everything we've gone through, in a way, it's also more of a return to normalcy or a return to reality.
"This is a long time coming. We're really excited for this. We love being here, we love doing this," he added.
Once the East Lampeter Township amusement park opens back up, crowd-size will be limited. Masks are still required for ages 2 and up, and social distancing will be among the park's safety measures.
Hand sanitizing stations will be seen throughout the park, and there are fewer tables and sitting areas.
The park may be killing germs, but not killing the fun; rides like Merlin's Mayhem and other favorites will return, as well as a few that weren't open for the 2020 season: the bumper cars and fun slide. A Turkey Hill Ice Cream and Coffee Shop is also new for the season, replacing the outgoing Breyer's Ice Cream stand.
Online reservations are required, so make sure to click before going.
"We cannot wait to see the kids and the families," said Eisenberg.