WEST READING, Pa. - The courtroom is ready, the roses are bought and there's even a bowl of chocolates.

"It's a nice day to celebrate love," said Magisterial District Judge Eric Taylor, who wants this day in mid-February to be different from his daily caseload.

"It's one of the nicer things I do as a district judge, because usually when people are hauled in front of a judge, they're not happy to be in front of me or at least one party isn't," Taylor explained.

This is the 3rd year the judge decided to block out his Valentine's Day schedule to celebrate love and do nothing but weddings.

"I think my staff might have helped me with one or two things in here, but for the most part, it was mostly me," said Taylor, gesturing at the holiday decor.

The day was a unique experience for Twin Valley student and court intern Mason Ketner, who was observing.

"For Judge Taylor to take time out of his very busy schedule and make it just a whole day of marriages, I think that's a big deal," said Ketner.

Taylor said in the months preceding, he lets the Register of Wills of Berks County know that if anyone is looking to get married on Valentine's Day, his courtroom is the destination. He hopes to continue the tradition for a long time.

"This is something nice where both sides are happy to be in front of me," said Taylor. "I really enjoy doing it!"