DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. - It was his first day back at Daniel Boone High School. Senior Gage Fecera was supposed to do homework and call it a night.
"I just got home from school," said Gage "I came in and talked to my grandparents. My pop said he was going outside to mow."
About 20 minutes later, his grandfather had a horrifying accident in the driveway. He had fallen off the mower, which then ran over his arm.
"I can see he's laying there in the driveway," said Gage.
His grandfather's right arm was nearly severed. Gage, an Eagle Scout, had just completed a first aid course with his troop. He immediately took off his scout belt and fashioned a tourniquet. His grandfather was rushed to the hospital, where trauma surgeons amputated his arm. Gage is credited with saving his life.
"That's what I needed," said Richard Swavely, Gage's grandfather. "I had blood going every direction. You can't imagine."
Today, Swavely is doing well. In fact, he still loves to work on cars, like his 1967 For Fairlane, with his grandson, of course. On Sunday, Gage is set to receive a Meritous Action Award from his troop.
"I think this is only, maybe the second or third person that I'm aware that has received this award," said Kurt Freer, Scoutmaster of Troop 595 in Birdsboro.
The belt? Gage still wears it to this day.
He'll soon be wearing the award, too. Both are a reminder of what happened -- but Gage says he's no hero.
"It doesn't really give me any special feeling," Gage said. "I just did what had to be done."