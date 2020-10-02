A documentary detailing the Philadelphia Eagles historical 2017 Super Bowl run is coming back to the screens, big and small.
Football looks a lot different this year, so fans will be able to look back on a magical season through the eyes of four diehard fans.
Berks County's own Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni is featured in the 2019 documentary "Maybe Next Year."
It will be shown at the Navy Yard in Philly and the Cinema Drive-Ins in Montgomery County later this month.
The film will be released on DVD and on streaming services like Amazon and Apple TV on Nov. 10.