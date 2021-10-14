EXETER TWP., Pa. - On an unseasonably warm fall afternoon, Eagles superfan Barry "the Hatchet" Vagnoni is missing part of his uniform, but his heart is full with gratitude, following a lost year in his prized Locker Room.
“Last year was pure torture for me to be in the Locker Room. I mean, I enjoyed it with my family,” Vagnoni said. “We watch every Eagles game. Just wasn't the same with all my crazy friends here with me."
Now, a pre-game party marks yet another sign of hope for the local chapter of Eagles nation and its efforts to fly despite the pandemic and its impact on society.
"That changed the world,” said Vagnoni. “We are trying our best to be as safe as we can here and just, I'm thankful to God that we can do this, cuz I don't think I can go another year without full blast with all my friends,” Vagnoni said.
Speaking of friends and family, Barry's brother and next-door Eagles nation neighbor Dave and his band Teachers Pet are glad to be back in class.
“First time both locker rooms have come together and we are up here with the band and it should be great,” said Dave Vagnoni.
Also, a toy drive is taking place for the kids at St. Christopher's Children's Hospital.
As for the tailgate entertainment, the band's new singer is excited to be taking the outdoor stage and is also hoping an Eagles win over Brady and the Bucs is on the set list.
"Tonight is going to be so much fun,” said Caitlin Degler, with Teacher’s Pet. “Haven’t been to the Locker Room yet this year so being here in this capacity, it's just so exciting for me.”