EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Locker Room in Exeter Township is usually the scene of the celebration of Philadelphia Eagles football fandom, normally where friends and family would gather to watch the Birds, but not this year.
"This year, the way things have been going with the COVID, 2020 has been a horrible year," said Barry Vagnoni, an Eagles superfan. "I can't wait to get out of 2020."
It's been a rough year, but "Maybe Next Year," a sports fan documentary featuring Vagnoni among other Eagles superfans from across the country, will be screened virtually during this year's ReadingFilmFEST.
"And all my friends in the Locker Room, they're throughout the movie," Vagnoni explained. "They'll be here so many times, and what was neat was they were here, as 69 News was here, for the Super Bowl."
From a bad year to "that" year on record, as the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl, it's a major selling point for the film's production and promotion staff, as it continues to look for other opportunities for exposure, including Netflix.
"You couldn't have planned it any better," said Vagnoni. "It was remarkable."
Vagnoni said it's not the same as having the Locker Room filled with family and friends, but he's hoping that the film will leave people with a positive message.
"I'm anxious for all my friends, for everybody, to see it, even if you're not a Philadelphia Eagles fan," he said. "This movie, 'Maybe Next Year,' will make you feel good. It's about the underdogs, and everybody can relate to that."
A DVD release is also planned in the weeks ahead.