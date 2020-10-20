PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia Eagles superfan from Berks County will find himself among a flock of friends when a film about their favorite football team lights up the big screen.
Barry Vagnoni of Exeter Township will be in attendance for a pair of drive-in screenings of "Maybe Next Year," with the first showing set for 7 p.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia.
The documentary, produced by Wavelength Productions in association with Bow + Arrow Entertainment, follows Vagnoni and three other superfans as they navigate the challenges of their lives during the team's Super Bowl-winning season.
"The film isn't just about the Eagles and their Super Bowl win – it's about the unwavering passion and loyalty of fans everywhere," said Jenifer Westphal, Wavelength's founder and CEO. "We set out to create a film that reveals the near religious experience of being a superfan and we are thrilled to finally share it with audiences across the country."
The drive-in screenings are set for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Philadelphia Navy Yard (buy tickets) and this Thursday and next Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County (buy tickets). All showings start at 7 p.m.
Vagnoni is set to appear at the Oct. 20 and 29 screenings.
The film is also set to be released on DVD and streaming services on Nov. 10.