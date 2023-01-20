Football and wings are on the menu this weekend in Berks County. Local eateries are prepping for the big game Saturday night, when the Eagles take on the Giants.

Dino Iaccarino says "We're just hoping for a win."

Dino is the owner of Dino's Wing & Things in Muhlenberg Township. He says an Eagles winning season is "night and day for business." He continued to say "if the Eagles do well, we do well."

The Eagles take on the Giants Saturday night in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. It starts at 8:15 p.m.

Local restaurants say this game is going to bring in big business and non-stop orders of wings.

"We have to order extra. I always make sure we have more wings on hand," continued Dino. "We are going to have a couple of extra people on staff to handle the volume."

Dino expects to sell wings and their specialty pizzas.

"We sell a buffalo chicken pizza, chicken bacon and ranch, the big mac, we call it the mac daddy pizza."

More of the same over in West Reading at Michelangelo's.

Employee Jose Arciga says "We already have wings in the house, flour and tomato for the pizza. We are good to go."

Michelangelo's is even offering a playoffs special.

"Large pizza or cheese pizza with 10 pieces of chicken wings, with any sauce or a cheesesteak, we have great cheesesteak. $10.99 for each one, all day, all weekend long," said Arciga.

At both eateries owners say to call for takeout early on game night, but promising speedy service.

"If they call by 7:00 p.m. or 8 p.m., we do our best to bring it right outside," continued Arciga.

Dino tells 69 News "we'll have it ready by the time the game starts."