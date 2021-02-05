Do you want to build a snow gnome?
An Earl Township woman did, so she took advantage of the snowfall and sculpted an 11-foot-tall gnome.
This isn’t Diane Grim’s first foray with snow statues.
Grim says she’s built snow wizards, dinosaurs and creatures she just decided to make.
She says the creations make her happy.
“We needed some happiness, and put smiles on peoples faces and mine too," Grim said. "So I just made a snow gnome. So it kind of got big, so I decided to go big or go gnome.”
Grim says cars have pulled up – and lined up – to get a better look and photograph with the massive creation.