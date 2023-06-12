READING, Pa. - Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss said everyone was able to escape a home safely in the 2500 block of River Road where a fire broke out.

"There was some information that people had gotten out of the house and had reentered the house," said Searfoss.

He told 69 News the fire happened around 12:30 a.m Monday. Lieutenant Fire Chief Kirk Litzenberger said it was a one-alarm fire.

"Everyone inside the house was alerted by some noise and the smoke detectors sounding," said Lt. Litzenberger.

Fire Marshal Searfoss said there was fire coming out of multiple windows.

"And that fire was rapidly advancing through the home and into the garage area at that point in time," Searfoss explained.

Fire officials say there were longer distances to get to fire hydrants. Firefighters entered by way of a street behind the home, went through a neighboring yard and then through a fence.

"It took a little while to get the fire under control. It's a wood frame house. There was a significant amount of contents within the house that obviously aided in the amount of fire we saw when we initially arrived," said Fire Marshal Searfoss.

The fire marshal said there was a significant issue with leaking propane cylinders.

"Although it is unlivable until repairs can be made, this house indeed may be a total loss because of the significant amount of fire damage," said Searfoss.

The fire is still under investigation and five people have been displaced.