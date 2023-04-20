READING, Pa. – An Earth Day celebration is set to take place in City Park this weekend.

The public is invited to spruce up Reading starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Cleanup efforts will begin at the basketball courts.

From noon until 6 p.m., a free festival is planned, rain or shine. It will include Native American music and dance, eco-friendly exhibits, and activities for kids.

At 11 a.m., a maple tree will be planted in honor of Reading's 275th anniversary.

"It's going to do great in the park. It's a red maple, so it'll be beautiful, and we actually don't have a lot of maples in the park so that's why we chose something that would stand out a little bit more," said Bethany Ayers Fisher, sustainability manager.

East Penn Manufacturing will be collecting car batteries at the event, and non-perishable food will be accepted for the Helping Harvest food bank.