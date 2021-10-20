MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A fire that sent a thick plume of black smoke high into the air over Berks County on Tuesday consumed several hundred empty battery cases outside the East Penn Manufacturing plant near Lyons, according to a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.

The plastic cases went up in flames around 4 p.m. in an outside storage area on a section of a parking lot that investigators determined to be located in Maxatawny Township, PSP Trooper Janssen Herb said Wednesday. Much of East Penn's 520-acre complex is situated in Richmond Township.

No chemicals were involved in the fire, and no injuries were reported, Herb said.

"The company is grateful that no employees or emergency crew were injured by the fire," East Penn Manufacturing said in a statement Wednesday. "There is no damage to the company's facilities, and the fire was quickly extinguished."

Herb said he has not yet determined how the fire started. He is asking anyone with information or photos of the fire in its early stages to contact PSP's Troop L headquarters in Reading by calling 610-378-4011. Herb said he can also be reached directly by calling 610-378-4224.

+3 Firefighters battle blaze at East Penn Manufacturing A thick plume of black smoke could be seen from Reading and its surrounding suburbs, at least 16 miles away.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from as far away as downtown Reading and from Quakertown in Bucks County.

East Penn Manufacturing is a family-owned company that produces the DEKA brand of batteries. It is Berks County's largest employer.