READING, Pa. – The East Reading Pool, which hasn't seen a swimmer since 2015, could be transformed into a parking lot if the Reading Parking Authority gets the site.
At Monday night's meeting, Reading City Council discussed reintroducing an ordinance to transfer the property of the pool to the RPA.
In June, council voted 3-3 to transfer the property, but a tied vote meant the motion failed.
Reed said she cast a dissenting vote in June but only did so because council did not have a full board at that time, following of the death of Jeffrey Waltman earlier in June.
At that time, the RPA wanted to use the property to create a 63-space surface parking lot.
Mayor Eddie Moran said the parking authority is still interested in the property at 513 S. 14 1/2 St., but now wants to have a discussion regarding forming a partnership with the city for funding of the neighborhood parking lot.
Moran said the residents of East Reading support the project and noted that he has as many as 60 residents contact his office each week regarding the need for a parking lot at the site.
A pool has not operated at the site since 2015. It did not open in 2016 because of the debt caused by a decline in interest and membership. City Council approved the purchase of the property in 2020.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, whose district includes the former pool, said that parking is desperately needed within the neighborhood.
"People are parking illegally because they're running out of places to go (to park)," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "Every night when I leave these meetings, I'm not sure how many blocks I will have to walk in order to be getting a legal parking space."
Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said there appeared to be enough councilmembers to support reintroducing the proposed ordinance at an upcoming meeting.