READING, Pa. — The East Reading Pool, which hasn't seen a swimmer since 2015, could be transformed into a parking lot if the Reading Parking Authority gets the site.

At Monday night's meeting, the Reading City Council discussed reintroducing an ordinance to transfer the property of the pool to the RPA.

In June, the council voted 3-3 to transfer the property, but a tied vote meant the motion failed.

Reed said she cast a dissenting vote in June, but only did so because the council did not have a full board at that time, following of the death of Jeffrey Waltman earlier in June.

The RPA said it wanted to use the property to create a 63-space surface parking lot.

Mayor Eddie Morán said the parking authority is still interested in the property at 513 S. 14-1/2 St., but now wants to have a discussion about forming a partnership with the city for funding of the neighborhood parking lot.

Morán said the residents of east Reading support the project and noted that he has as many as 60 residents contact his office each week regarding the need for a parking lot at the site.

The pool has not operated since 2015. It did not open in 2016 because of the debt caused by a decline in interest and membership. The city council approved the purchase of the property in 2020.

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, whose district includes the former pool, said that parking is desperately needed within the neighborhood.

"People are parking illegally because they're running out of places to go [to park]," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "Every night, when I leave these meetings, I'm not sure how many blocks I will have to walk in order to be getting a legal parking space."

Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said there appeared to be enough councilmembers to support reintroducing the proposed ordinance at an upcoming meeting.