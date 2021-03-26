LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A Berks County tradition that has survived more than a century will return to its roots atop Mount Penn.
The 108th annual Easter dawn service will be held next Sunday, April 4, at 6:30 a.m. at the William Penn Memorial Fire Tower on Skyline Drive in Lower Alsace Township.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of last year's in-person gathering. The service instead played out live on the radio.
This year's service will also be broadcast on 830 AM WEEU. Those who wish to worship in person will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
This year's lineup of participants are:
- Speaker: Marie Monville, motivational speaker and author (family affected by the Amish school shooting near Lancaster in 2006); "Joy in Forgiveness"
- Youth skit: Youth group from Jesucristo Es El Rey, Reading;
- Invocation: Pastor David Turley, First Baptist Church, Reading;
- Prayers: Jackson Garcia, JEERR youth group
- Reader: Florimar Decena, JEERR youth group
- Keyboardist: Laura Nelson, Calvary Chapel, Lebanon
- Song leader: Brenda Daelhousen, First Baptist Church
- Shofar: Benjamin Reber, A'hava, Reading
- Benediction: Pastor Jose Pagan, JEERR Church
- MC/worshipleader: Mike Reinert, West Lawn UMC/Grace UMC/WFMZ-TV
The service, which first took place at the Pagoda in 1914 and then moved to the fire tower in the 1930s, is organized by a team of volunteers who represent various churches in Berks County. It is sponsored by First Baptist Church in Reading.