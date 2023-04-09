READING, Pa. - Easter services across our region brought people together Sunday.

In the Reading area, the gatherings come at a somber time for a community trying to heal from the deadly explosion at the R.M. Palmer plant. The disaster touched Pastor Jose Pagan's congregation directly.

"We have one of our members that worked there and she wasn't in the explosion, but she worked there so she was feeling, we have to talk to her and everything," said Pagan.

Pagan and the other pastors at the service hoped it would help heal those who are still dealing with loss.

"We pray for them. For the families, for the friends of the victims. There's so many who are suffering because of the loss," said pastor David Turley.

Turley said he hoped gathering together in song will help ease that suffering.

"Being able to feel comfort from one another and from God at the same time, that can help healing come about from the trauma that came from the disaster," said Turley.

A trauma, like the death Christians believe Jesus suffered on the cross. A story with a hopeful ending three days later.

"Because Jesus is risen, then we know that we have eternal life, and that's what we celebrate today," said Pagan.

The community is still waiting to learn an official cause for the explosion at the R.M. Palmer plant. The relief fund has raised more than $320 thousand so far.