LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - A more than century-old Easter morning tradition continues in Berks County.
The 'Easter Dawn Service' was held at the William Penn Fire Tower in Lower Alsace Township on Sunday.
Christian denominations from all over the area joined together as one to commemorate the 109 years of Easter tradition.
"I expect a big turnout every year," said Jan Montgomery of Reading. "I'm just glad they come, that they celebrate."
The goal of the event is to bring as many Christians together, to celebrate the Religious meaning behind Easter.
"We're here to praise and Worship God's name," said Yamileyshkaa De Jesus of Reading.
The church service is non-denominational and attracts crowds from different churches across Berks County.
"it's very spiritual, it's very nice, everybody is very friendly and kind," said Mary Jo Doyen of Reading.
The service was also broadcasted on the radio, giving even those who couldn't make it, the opportunity to participate.
"Jesus is giving me the opportunity to spread his word to as many people as we can," said Jose Pagan of Reading.