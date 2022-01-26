BOYERTOWN, Pa.- The Eastern Berks Police Department is scouring recently-leaked video that appears to show people vandalizing a 'No Place for Hate' mural in Boyertown.
In some sense it's just covering up and destroying and covering up parts of it but there was also a characteristic tag," says Chief Barry Leatherman of the Eastern Berks Police Dept.
Leatherman says when the mural was vandalized in early October of 2021, officers did an in-depth canvas of the area.
"We had obvious reason to suspect that there was some organizational, political motivation behind it but there really weren't any leads," says Leatherman.
Until now.
Video shared online by Unicorn Riot, an independent media group, was apparently leaked from a white supremacist group whose name was painted on the defaced mural.
Some of the video appears to show the vandalism happening.
"That sounds like it makes it easy and true, it's a great lead," says Leatherman. "It's a huge thing to help us kick start the investigation, but once again with pictures and video you have to be able to put names with faces and confirm those identifications."
He says with the video everywhere, it's likely someone will recognize the suspects. In the meantime, Chief Leatherman says they're continuing to sift through information.
"We've been in contact with and met with so far this week the Anti-Defamation League," says Leatherman. "We are reaching out and trying to make some contacts with state police intelligence assets and just looking for any other organizations and resources that can help us."
He says the ultimate goal is to identify the perpetrators and charge them criminally.
If you have any information or recognize someone in the video contact Eastern Berks Police or Crime Alert Berks.