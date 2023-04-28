BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Berks County rehab center is getting a new generator thanks to a generous grant from the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

Easy Does It, Inc. (EDI) announced Friday that the $50,000 in donated funds will be put toward the purchase of a backup generator for its licensed recovery house in Bern Township.

The grant was made possible through opioid settlement funds allocated to the DA's office.

"Supporting EDI's mission to help individuals recover from substance use disorders by providing housing and recovery support services is a key strategy to help combat the devastating opioid epidemic plaguing our community," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

Berks County received $16.3 million from a $26-billion nationwide opioid settlement between the National Prescription Opiate Litigation Plaintiff's Executive Committee and large drug distributors. As per the terms, the settlement distributes funds directly to state and local municipalities specifically for opioid relief programs.

"The opioid settlement funds are a new source of funding that will allow providers such as EDI to improve and expand recovery support services to Berks County residents," said Scott Althouse, executive director at EDI. "Having a backup generator to provide power for the well pump, lighting, HVAC and other infrastructure is a critical strategy to maintain the safety of our residents."

EDI currently serves over 100 residents annually at their recovery house.