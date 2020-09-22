Proposed Easy Does It halfway house in West Reading
Tim Lind | 69 News

WEST READING, Pa. - A Berks County-based recovery center is looking to expand into West Reading.

Bern Township-based Easy Does It Inc. has asked the borough's zoning board for a special permit so that it can open a recovery house at 333 Sunset Road.

Easy Does It's executive director said eight men would be able to stay at the home, which the nonprofit purchased in February.

He said the home would help Easy Does It continue its mission of fighting the opioid epidemic and serve as an asset to the community, but it appears not everyone sees it that way.

Some signs have gone up in front of the home to protest the planned halfway house.

West Reading's zoning board is expected to rule on the permit at its meeting on Oct. 5.

