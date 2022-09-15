READING, Pa. — Reading Area Community College played host Thursday to a member of President Biden's cabinet.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona rolled into town on the second day of his two-day "Road to Success Back to School" bus tour across Pennsylvania.

Cardona joined RACC's president, Susan Looney, in meeting with students in the Gust Zogas Student Union Building.

They talked about ways the college has been able to meet their basic needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cardona also highlighted the Biden administration's efforts to help students and educators.

The secretary's visit to Berks County comes about three weeks after President Biden announced that his administration would cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt for millions of federal borrowers.

Cardona also helped to kick off RACC's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which started Thursday.

Cardona was born in Connecticut to Puerto Rican parents. He grew up speaking Spanish as his first language. He began his career in education as a fourth-grade teacher and, in 2003, became the youngest principal in Connecticut's history.

Cardona was serving as the state's first Latino commissioner of education when Joe Biden nominated him to serve as the country's 12th education secretary.

Wednesday night, Cardona spoke at an event hosted by the National Education Associated and its president in Lancaster. Later Thursday, Cardona is scheduled to join Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, in visits to Allentown and Philadelphia.

Cardona's tour has already stopped in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia. He's also planning to stop in New Jersey and West Virginia.

