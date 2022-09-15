READING, Pa. — It was a key stop on a tour touting higher education reform.

"We are absolutely humbled that he would select Reading Area Community College to visit," said Susan Looney, RACC's president.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona — and his 'school' bus of sorts — traveled to RACC's campus to talk with Keystone Education Yields Success, 'KEYS' members, about how the assistance program changed their lives.

"I'm really proud of the program," Cardona said. "I want to see more of this so we can have more access across the country to higher education."

For one emotional KEYS student — there are things she had to learn — before she began to learn.

"You need to know the country, you need to know the language, you need to find a place," said Mayra Del Toro, a RACC student.

The visit was timely, with higher education issues on the national stage, like making community college free...

"We know that higher education here in the commonwealth is exceedingly more expensive, and we know that community colleges are the bedrock of folks being able to get out of the lower and middle class into higher economic classes," said state Rep. Manny Guzman, a Berks County Democrat.

...and millions of students on the verge of receiving thousands in student loan forgiveness.

For those who oppose it?

"Look. Let them hear those stories," Cardona said. "Let them sit in that room and tell me that these colleges are not working. The president is looking double Pell by 2029."

How we educate — and pay to educate — beyond high school is on the minds of voters as the midterm elections approach.

"This just strengthened my resolve to fight, to make sure that, so that students have access to higher education," Cardona said.

"They give me the opportunity to improve in my life and in my skills," Del Toro explained. "In the quality of the life for my kids and my families."