HAMBURG, Pa. — It looks like the end of an era for Hamburg's King Frost Parade.

The Jaycees took over the parade in 1964 and ran it for close to 60 years, excluding 2020, when the parade was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Wednesday night, organizers posted on Facebook. They said, in recent years, the annual event has operated with a skeleton crew due to a lack of volunteers.

"We're kind of experiencing the same thing with the Taste of Hamburg-er Festival," said Deena Kerschner, executive director of Our Town Foundation. "We need more volunteers to put on these events and, unfortunately, I feel the younger generation just isn't stepping up."

The King Frost Parade has gotten smaller and smaller over the years. This year, organizers decided they wouldn't even be able to hold it.

"I'd like to see it get back to the way it was when I was a kid," said lifelong Hamburg resident Daniel Trabosh. "You had 20-some bands from different schools. I think the last parade might have had three."

Like the old saying goes, you don't realize how much you love something until it's gone. Many community members reached out to offer support after viewing the post canceling the parade.

Organizers shared a second post on Facebook on Wednesday, saying they did not expect such an overwhelming response from the community and have decided to set up a meeting to discuss what would be needed to continue the long-standing tradition this year.

The meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 pm (doors will open at 6 p.m.) at Leibensperger Funeral Home, located at 65 S. Fourth St. in Hamburg. Parking will be available in the back of the funeral home.

Organizers said they also plan to livestream the meeting.