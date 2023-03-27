WEST READING, Pa. - The search for answers is on as investigators try to figure out what sparked a deadly explosion at a Berks County chocolate factory.

The blast Friday evening left seven people dead and others hurt.

After days of a painstaking search through the rubble of what used to be the R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading, officials shifted to investigation mode late Sunday night.

The final two people unaccounted for were pulled from the debris later Sunday, making the death toll seven.

The Berks County Coroner's Office released the names of two of the victims who died: Amy Sandoe, 49, of Ephrata; and Domingo Cruz, 60, of Reading.

Crews had been taking a cautious approach to sifting through the rubble, said the West Reading mayor, but now that they believe there's no one else there, they're working to get answers as quickly as possible for the community and families.

"We've worked through the recovery efforts, so that phase has now ended and we're now interested in the investigative phase," said Sgt. Chad Marks, with the West Reading Police Department.

Now their efforts are on figuring out what caused the explosion.

"[Sunday] night was, you know, it was it was nice to bring that closure, but it's also just the start for a lot of the agencies," said West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag.

Marks says with the amount of damage left behind, there's no real timeline for how long it will take to get answers.

While he and Kaag wait for the investigation to unfold, they're commending the people who have worked tirelessly over the last few days, like the public works department.

"The night that it happened, they offered their space for it to be a command center and they were literally giving the jackets off their backs to people," Kaag said, of the public works department.

Kerry Grassley, the public works director, says his team jumped in anywhere they could, blocking off streets, picking up rubble, clearing out debris and making sure search and rescue teams had access to the site.

Grassley says it was something he's never experienced before.

"Knowing that people got...their loved ones out of there, it made it all worth it," he said.

69 News asked the mayor and Sgt. Marks if there was any update about the potential smell of gas or gas having anything to do with the explosion. Both officials said it's too early to speculate.

They have, however, been making sure families and those affected get information about a crisis hotline established by R.M. Palmer, which is also offering grief counseling to all employees. The hotline number is 610-374-5224, ext. 539.