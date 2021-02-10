CUMRU TWP., Pa. – Efforts are underway to step up security on the Thun section of the Schuylkill River Trail, just weeks after a cyclist was shot and wounded in a robbery attempt on a stretch of the trail near Reading.
Police are still searching for the two men who tried to rob and then shot a 42 year old as he rode his bike near the West Shore Bypass in December 2020.
Now, Schuylkill River Greenways wants to make that half-mile section safer and more user friendly for everyone.
"We have seen a groundswell of enthusiasm and support, and people wanting to do something to protect their trail and to protect everyone's access and use of it," said Elaine Paul Schaefer, executive director of Schuylkill River Greenways.
The organization wants to install security cameras, repair lights, add signs, and generally put in additional effort and care to make the area more inviting.
Such changes won't happen immediately, but there is one improvement that's already in the works. Schaefer said the local K-9 unit will start walking their police dogs on the trail, instead of at a local park, and that should make people feel safer when they're out and about.
"There is a great deal of love and enthusiasm for this trail," Schaefer added.
That's why Schaefer says she's optimistic that the organization will reach its $70,000 funding goal, if everyone who uses the trail kicks in.
A virtual meeting about the safety improvements and how people can donate is set for Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.