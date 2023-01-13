READING, Pa. - Reading Police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Wood Street Friday evening.

Investigators say a 76-year-old man was walking to a nearby store when he was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown male.

During the robbery, the suspect shot the victim and fled the area.

The victim is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

No word if any arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you either saw or heard anything relative to this investigation please contact Criminal Investigator Trevor Atkins at 610-655-6290.