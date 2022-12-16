READING, Pa. - At Thursday's election board meeting, county officials announced a possible solution for an issue that caused some voters to question the integrity of voting machines during the November election.

Election officials say a small box in the upper left-hand corner of the selection screen is the likely culprit.

To select the candidate of their choice, voters were encouraged to click directly on their name in the middle. Officials believe some thought they had to press the smaller box in the upper left-hand corner, and doing so may have caused them to inadvertently touch on the box for the candidate above it.

That's what the board believes may have led some to believe the machines were "switching" their votes.

County officials reached out to Election Services and Software last week to see what could be done.

At yesterday's election board meeting, it was announced that ES&S said it's possible to remove the small box as part of a future software upgrade.

However, that upgrade has not yet been certified by the Department of State and will need to be before being implemented. There is currently no timeline as to when it will be done.