BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Interest in electric cars is jumping, but they aren't anything new.
It's an on-again, off-again trend that's been happening for decades.
Gas prices remain historically high after recently hitting the $5 mark for the first time ever, and according to AAA, that has more people making the shift to electric cars.
A new survey by the organization finds that one-quarter of Americans say they would be likely to buy an electric vehicle for their next auto purchase.
Many believe electric cars are a new phenomenon, but the antiques at the Boyertown Museum of Historic Cars say otherwise.
"We have a lot of antiques out here," said Kendra Cook, executive director of the museum.
On Sunday, car lovers came out to the second annual "'Current' Event," showcasing newer electric cars and some dating back to the 1900s.
"It's all dedicated to electric vehicles, past, present and future," said Sam Fiorani, on the museum's board.
"It's just really cool to see them all in one spot," said Cook.
Currently, electric vehicles are selling at a record pace in the U.S. A report by the industry consulting firm Cox Automotive says electric vehicles accounted for 5.6% of new cars sales in the last quarter. That's still a small percentage of overall sales, but twice the share from just a year ago.
Sam Fiorani says this uptick in electric cars is an on-again, off-again trend that's been happening for years.
"We've seen these come and go over the years," said Fiorani.
If you're thinking of buckling in and making the shift to electric, just know you're actually joining a part of history.
"Electric vehicles aren't going away," said Fiorani.