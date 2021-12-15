MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. – An electrical fire created heavy smoke in a residence hall and displaced some students at Kutztown University in the earliest hours of Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the mechanical room of the Berks Hall dormitory, which houses approximately 200 students, according to the university website.
Matt Santos, a spokesperson for the school, said it's unclear how many students of the building have actually been displaced, as some have already taken their final exams and left campus.
No injuries have been reported, Santos said, and all residents in the dormitory are being accommodated elsewhere on campus for the night.
Officials are unsure when students will be able to return to the building, but all students must be off campus by Friday for winter break.