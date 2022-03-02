READING, Pa. – A girls basketball team is assisting Opportunity House to help people in need.
St. Ignatius Loyola Regional School's third and fourth grade team collected and donated underwear, flip-flops, and toiletries for the shelter residents.
The team stopped by the house Wednesday to deliver the items, and an official at Opportunity House took questions from the girls.
She says they were very enthusiastic and thoughtful.
"It was so touching to hear their questions," said Kate Alley, chief development officer for Opportunity House. "They were really thoughtful and you could tell there was a lot of care that went into bringing these flip-flops and underwear and toiletries to us, and it's just so appreciated."
Opportunity House officials say the items will help residents at the shelter with basic needs.