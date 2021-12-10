MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Police officers were picking up gifts with kids at Boscov's in Muhlenberg Township.
Nearly three dozen officers participated in this year's Shop with a Cop on Thursday night.
The program gives officers one-on-one time with 25 fourth- and fifth-grade students from Berks County school districts. Each kid is given a $100 gift card to spend on gifts.
"What's heartwarming is they're not busy shopping for themselves for the most part. They're shopping for their mom, or their grandma, or their brother or their sister and it really is very, very touching," said Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO of Boscov's.
Boscov's and Crime Alert Berks County teamed up to supply the gift cards.