Police lights

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Albany Township, Berks County.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Route 737 and Stony Run Valley Road.

The coroner was called to the scene.

Initial reports from the scene indicate there was a single fatality.

At this point, 69 News has heard no other reports of injuries.

State Police are investigating.

This is the latest in a string of deadly crashes in Berks County. On Tuesday and Friday, six people were killed in three crashes on Interstate 78.

