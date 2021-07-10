WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews in Berks County had to use rescue tools to cut apart a car and save a person trapped inside.

Eastern Berks Fire and Bally Medics were called to the crash on Hill Church Rd. in Washington Township just after 11:00 p.m. Friday. 

Officials say they arrived on scene to find a vehicle was against a tree with heavy damage.

Rescue crews removed a door and parts of the vehicle to get to the person trapped inside.

Officials say two people were taken to a local hospital.

