WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews in Berks County had to use rescue tools to cut apart a car and save a person trapped inside.
Eastern Berks Fire and Bally Medics were called to the crash on Hill Church Rd. in Washington Township just after 11:00 p.m. Friday.
Officials say they arrived on scene to find a vehicle was against a tree with heavy damage.
Rescue crews removed a door and parts of the vehicle to get to the person trapped inside.
Officials say two people were taken to a local hospital.