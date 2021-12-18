Emergency crews were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Albany Township, Berks County.
The two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Route 737 and Stony Run Valley Road.
The coroner was called to the scene.
Initial reports from the scene indicate there was a single fatality.
At this point, 69 News has heard no other reports of injuries.
State Police are investigating.
This is the latest in a string of deadly crashes in Berks County. On Tuesday and Friday, six people were killed in three crashes on Interstate 78.